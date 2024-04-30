30 nominations filed for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi so far

A total of 30 nominations have been filed to date for the seven Lok Sabha (LS) seats in Delhi.

The filing of the nominations for the seven parliamentary seats began on Monday following a notification from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the sixth phase of voting in the general elections.

“Thirty nominations received by 30th April for all the parliamentary constituencies (PCs) of NCT of Delhi,” said the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

Advertisement

According to the data released by the poll panel, 15 nominations were received each on Monday and Tuesday. The total number of candidates is 26.

The last date for filing of nominations is 6th May while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on 7th May, as per the notification.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 9th May.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on 25th May.