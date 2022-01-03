Delhi Police nabs a serial cheat from IGI Airport

With the arrest of Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi Police from IGI Airport has solved a case of cheating. The accused was a notorious and habitual cheat who use to cheat passengers at IGI Airport posing as a student who missed the flight and took money from them.

On 19 December, the complainant Shah Yash Rakesh of Maulana Azad Medical College, travelled from Baroda to Delhi IGI Airport T-3, near the belt, when one male approx. 25-30 yrs approached him and stated that he is a student of a reputed university.

“He displayed his ID card in the name of the university and requested that he had come from Chandigarh and had missed his connecting flight to Vishakhapatnam. He induced the complainant and showed him that a flight ticket to Vishakhapatnam is costing ₹ 15000 and he only had ₹6500 with him,” informed the Delhi Police.

Later the accused convinced the complainant to pay the difference as he promised to return the money once he reach his destination, informed the police.

The complainant paid ₹ 9250 by Google pay in his account. After that complainant kept on demanding his money back but he did not return the amount.

Hence the case was registered. After that on 30 December on the basis of CCTV footage, the alleged person was apprehended from IGI Airport T-2 when he was trying to cheat another passenger.

According to the police, during interrogation, it also came to light that 5 more FIR’s have already been registered against the accused Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar at various stations.

Besides, there were seven other complaints against the accused.