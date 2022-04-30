Delhi Police inks MoU with MSDE under YUVA 2.0

Delhi Police on Saturday inked the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) under YUVA 2.0

Delhi Police today held MoU Signing & Employment Offer Presentation Ceremony for YUVA 2.0 at Adarsh Auditorium, PHQ.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was the chief guest.

Chhaya Sharma, JtCP/EOW & Eastern Range, and Sandesh Tilekar, Director (Entrepreneurship), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), GoI signed and exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

YUVA 2.0 scheme aspires to provide vocational training to around 10,000 fresh candidates across 67 Police Stations with the active participation of corporate houses. It will get the support of the World Bank under GoI’s “Sankalp” scheme.

On the occasion, Baijal recalled how the idea behind YUVA was born when he recommended the then CP, Delhi to mark those who were on the verge of breaking the line and integrating them with the mainstream. It also actualized the objective of crime prevention.

The chief guest lauded the efforts of the Delhi Police in making the YUVA scheme successful.

He wished that the Memorandum signed today would further serve to pursue YUVA 2.0 more vigorously in terms of commitment and support.

Complementing the youth who got employed, Baijal exhorted them to constantly develop their skills to the extent of becoming job givers. He wished that the YUVA scheme would continue.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana underlined that the YUVA program is meant to provide employment-oriented skills to those who are first-time criminals, victims of crimes, and those who have a propensity to commit a crime. It not only mirrors the humane and compassionate face of the Delhi Police but also serves the prime objective of policing i.e. prevention of crime.

It gives immense pleasure to share is that 10,000 youth are proposed to be trained with new technical and digital courses including Artificial Intelligence, Cyberworld during the scheme of YUVA 2.0, he said.