Delhi Police to file chargesheet soon in Shahdara case: CP

The Delhi Police will file a charge sheet in minimum possible time and will also seek speedy & fast track trial in the court in Shahdara sexual assault case, said Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi during a candid interaction at Fever 104 Fm.

Terming the Shahdara incident as “unfortunate”, Mr. Asthana also said that the Delhi Police team reached the spot in less than three minutes of call at Shahdara where a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded on the streets of East Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar.

“All the accused persons allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested & all possible legal help is being provided to the victim,” he informed.

He informed these when more than 5000 Twitter users and over 80 FM listeners tuned into 104 FM when Commissioner of Police, Delhi held an interaction with the public & members of civil society through Twitter spaces and Fever 104FM.

Ranging from objectives & targets of policing after taking over charge as CP Delhi, policing during pandemic, women safety & response of Police in heinous cases against women, the Commissioner took questions from every sector.

While answering, Mr Asthana informed that the primary objective of policing is to instill a sense of safety and security among the citizens by establishing rule of law in the society.

“Delhi Police is committed to curb crime & control the criminal elements so that each individual may pursue his civic life without any fear or insecurity in his mind,” he said.

He further said, “Delhi Police hopes for more police – public partnership & a stronger relation with civil society, which can act as a force multiplier in the various dimensions of day to day policing in the capital.”

CP Delhi reiterated that the pandemic policing implemented by Delhi Police during COVID times was successful. “Delhi Police lost 81 police personnel due to COVID, while more than 18000 police personnel were infected by COVID but the spirit to serve never diminished,” he said.

Being the capital of our nation, Delhi also faces many unique situations to deal with. CP Delhi mentioned that Delhi Police has to always remain on high alert, keeping in view the threat perception to critical infrastructure, VVIPs, Institutions of eminence, vital installations, etc.

“Delhi Police is sensitive towards Crime against Women and other weaker sections of the society including children and senior citizens too,” he added.