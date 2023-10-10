Delhi Police busts illegal arms syndicate

Delhi Police has dismantled an illegal firearms syndicate, and busted an illicit weapons manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

The Delhi Police said that an illegal arms maker and a supplier have been nabbed in this connection who operated the illegal gun making unit in Loni, Ghaziabad and made guns with the help of 15 MM iron rods and 4 MM iron plates.

They used to sell semi-automatic pistols at a cost of about Rs 20-25 thousand and sold country made single shot guns for Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per piece.

Advertisement

The police have recovered a carbine machine gun, 15 semi-automatic pistols, 18 single shot country made pistols along with 229 live rounds of ammunition of different calibre in this crack down.

It was on October 4, that 23-year-old gun runner Bintu alias Mintu was arrested based on a secret input by Anti Narcotics Cell of the North District along with weapons.

Later, during questioning, he revealed about one person namely Lalit, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, from whom he procured the illicit arms and ammunition.

The police further traced Lalit’s phone number revealed by Bintu as he had never met the gun maker in person. Technical surveillance led to the location of Lalit Kumar, who was later arrested.

The gun maker later revealed about supplying illegal firearms to notorious gangs in Western UP as well as Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar in Haryana.

These include Anil Dujana Gang, Udham Singh Gang, Rahul Khatta Gang and Sachin alias Baba Gang, who are actively involved in murder, robbery, dacoity and extortion, the police said.

Amid probe, four days police custody was obtained from a court in order to arrest the remaining associates and recover more firearms.

On Sunday, Lalit’s illegal firearm factory was raided in Loni, Ghaziabad.

Further linkages of the two are being worked upon by the police.