Delhi govt to provide online Yoga classes to corona patients from Wednesday

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that it will provide free online yoga and pranayama lessons to Corona patients in home isolation from tomorrow.

Under this, corona patients will be able to take specially designed online yoga and pranayama classes from home under the “Dilli ki Yogshala” program starting tomorrow.

Yoga and Pranayama aid in boosting one’s immunity; help one cope and recover efficiently. There will be 8 classes of one hour each from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm; patients are free to choose a slot of their comfort.

“Registration links will be sent to patients in home isolation today, can register for the class as per your convenience on the link. Classes will be held in batches of 15; sufficient instructors to look after 40,000 patients,” stated the press release issued by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said, “COVID cases are rapidly rising throughout the country. Delhi too is witnessing a rise but we have noticed a trend that the speed of the spread of the virus has slowed down. I hope that this trend will continue for the near future and the COVID spread comes down.”

“At present, barely 1,500-2,000 hospital beds have been occupied by COVID patients and the rest are in home isolation. To aid the patients who are recovering at home, the Delhi Government has brought forward a one-of-a-kind program. The program will be unique in itself throughout the globe. In my understanding, we are the first to design something like this,” said the CM.

He added, “Yoga and Pranayam greatly add to one’s immunity. I wouldn’t claim that they offer complete protection against the virus but they definitely help one cope and recover more efficiently. Guided by an instructor, they’ll be able to do Yoga while in isolation. We have prepared a huge team of instructors for this purpose. These instructors have been given specific training for the Asanas and practises related to COVID recovery.”

He continued, “A registration link will be sent to all patients in home isolation. Through the link, they can choose a time of their convenience to practice Yoga. In the morning, there will be 5 one hour long classes from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, in the evening there will be 3 one-hour long classes from 4 pm to 7 pm. Patients can choose any slot of their comfort and register.”

The CM concluded, “The Delhi Government has prepared sufficient instructors to look after 40,000 patients. One class will have only 15 patients so the instructor can give individual focus to every patient. We don’t want this to be some large-scale broadcast that the masses follow. We want this to be a proper treatment regimen for every single patient.”

“Links will be sent to everyone today and the classes will begin tomorrow itself. Even though Omicron is mild, I hope this program will aid every patient in their recovery. The patients will not only get treated but also gain a sense of mental and spiritual peace,” added Kejriwal