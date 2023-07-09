Delhi govt issues flood alert amid heavy rainfall, rising Yamuna levels

Amid heavy rainfall, the Delhi government on Sunday issued the first flood alert in the capital.

The warning was issued by the Central Flood Control Room, of Irrigation & Flood Control Department.

“The first warning is being issued as a discharge of 105,453 cusec has been released into the Yamuna River from the Hathni Kund Barrage on July 9, which is more than 1 lakh cusec. The water level at ORB (old railway bridge) on July 9 is 203.45 metres. The warning level is 204.50 metres, the danger level is 205.33 metres, and the highest flood level observed on November 6, 1978, was 207.49 metres.

“All the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points such as deploying the requisite number of QRT teams in the field for munadi/awareness activities to warn the people residing within river embankments, etc.,” as per the alert.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a one-day holiday for all schools in the national capital on Monday.

Due to heavy rainfall, Delhi experienced water logging at various places, causing significant problems for common people and commuters.