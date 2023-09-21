DCW issues notice to DP in an ‘acid attack’ case

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police over an alleged acid attack on a woman by her mother-in-law in the national capital.

The Commission received a complaint from the woman, who informed it that she was married two years ago and has a six-month-old daughter, the DCW said in a statement.

“She has stated that after 2-3 months of her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. She has alleged that on March 7, 2022, her husband assaulted her which resulted in the miscarriage of her 2.5-month pregnancy,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“She has stated that her husband and in-laws continued to mentally and physically harass her over the years. She has alleged that her husband beat her and her daughter several times. She has informed us that on September 20, 2023, her mother-in-law threw acid over her. In this regard, an FIR has been registered at New Usmanpur police station,” it said.

The DCW chief has issued notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in the matter and sought a copy of the FIR registered along with details of arrests made in the matter.

“The Commission has also sought a copy of complaints received in the past from the complainant against her husband and in-laws (if any), along with details of action taken thereon,” the statement said.

“The Commission has further asked Delhi Police to provide details of the manner in which acid was procured by the mother-in-law along with action taken against those responsible for selling the same to her,” it said.

“We have received a complaint of acid attack on a woman by her mother-in-law. The accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them. Further, police should investigate the manner in which the accused procured acid. Strict action should also be taken against the person responsible for selling the acid,” the DCW Chairperson said.