DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police for failing to register FIR in the matter of sexual harassment case of women wrestlers.

The DCW on Sunday said that it has received a complaint regarding sexual harassment with women wrestlers by Brijbhushan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India, the DCW said in a statement.

The complainant has also informed the Commission that a complaint in this regard was submitted by them at Connaught Place police station on April 21.

She has further informed that no action has been taken by the SHO, Connaught Place on the complaint. She has also stated that when she called the SHO, Connaught Place to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed by him that no FIR has been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post Monday.

She has further stated that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he answered that he could not guarantee the same. Further she has informed the Commission that instead of an FIR being filed in the matter, some of the complainants and their family members have started getting phone calls enquiring about the identities of the complainants from an IPS officer posted in Department of Sports, MYAS.

The DCW chief has issued notice to Delhi Police in the matter and has sought an action taken report. The Commission has sought a copy of FIR and has asked Delhi Police to explain reasons for delay in registration of FIR. The Commission has also asked the details of arrests made in the matter.

Further, the Commission has asked the details of security provided to complainants along with details of the persons who have allegedly shared the information regarding the matter with officials from the Department of Sports. The Commission has also sought the details of steps taken against the police officials for failing to register FIR and sharing the details of complainants. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide an action taken report by April 25.

The DCW chief stated, “It is very unfortunate that the women wrestlers are not able to register their FIR of sexual harassment. They have submitted complaints to Delhi Police, still no FIR has been registered. I have issued notice to Delhi Police and has sought report. FIR must be registered immediately and accused must be arrested. Action must be taken against police officers for failing to register their FIR even after passing of 2 days.”