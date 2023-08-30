Amazon manager killed in midnight shooting in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

In Delhi, a manager for the online retailer Amazon was murdered treacherously. Harpreet Gill,36, was travelling with a companion on a bike when five persons allegedly opened fire, according to the police. The incident happened in the late hours on Tuesday night.

The two were allegedly being followed by the attackers while riding a motorcycle close to Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura neighborhood.

Gill was shot in the head and killed, while Govind Singh, a friend of Harpreet, was wounded in the right ear. One of the bullets hit Gill ‘s head and he collapsed on the spot.

Gill was employed at Amazon as a senior manager. Singh, 32, resides in Bhajanpura and runs a restaurant there named “Hungry Momos.” At the moment, he is getting treatment at LNJP hospital.

When the five attackers on a scooter and a motorcycle caught up with the pair and started shooting at them, the duo were riding a motorcycle.

Police are searching footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the offenders as all of the suspects are on the run.

The gruesome shootout is another grim reminder of crime–infested national capital and how the criminals operate freely. A 22-year old man was stabbed to death in Central Delhi after entering into a quarrel. A 7-yr-old was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Lodhi colony by a 50-yr-old man. A counsellor from the Delhi commission for Women was roped in who interacted with the mother and the child. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

A Delhi woman lost about Rs 1.7 lakh to a Insta friend whom she had befriended recently. The man told her that he could help her alleviate her financiual condition. She got a fake call from the Customs Dept to pay for converting a gift with US dollars amounting Rs 80 lakh.