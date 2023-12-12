Air quality at five places in Delhi slips into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 355 on Tuesday even as five areas in the city recorded air in the ‘severe’ category with the AQI levels above 400.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin on air quality, the city’s air remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the sixth consecutive day as the average index registered a spike of 38 points.

The Wazirpur area recorded the worst AQI reading of 421, followed by Nehru Nagar- 412, Shadipur- 409, Jahangirpuri- 405 and Mundka at 401.

Primary pollutants making the air situation toxic included PM 10 and PM 2.5 particles, and there was no respite for the residents of the national capital from breathing hazardous air.

Both categories of the above mentioned pollutants happen to be too small to go deep into the respiratory system and likely trigger issues, according to experts.

The air quality data released on Tuesday by the CPCB was based on observations from the 37 out of 40 air monitoring stations across the city. The Central pollution control agency says prolonged exposure to air under the ‘very poor’ category may cause respiratory illness.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), there is a likelihood of the air remaining in the very poor category for the coming two- three days.

“The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor category from 13.12.2023 to 15.12.2023. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Poor category,” the IITM said.

There is a drop in wind speed observed in Delhi, as per the IITM, which could be the cause of the little spike in the AQI level.