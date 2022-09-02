AAP seeks President Murmu’s appointment to complaint against BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’

Amid row over ‘Operation Lotus’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought an appointment with the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

During the meeting, the party will submit a complaint against BJP’s Operation Lotus.

Senior AAP Leader and MLA Ms Atishi said, “I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India – the President. A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs wants to meet her to discuss ‘Operation Lotus’ – the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country.”

She also said that BJP has bought a whopping 277 MLAs from other parties to topple the governments in various states and form its own.

“They also tried to buy 40 of our MLAs in Delhi under this operation. BJP is continously murdering the democracy in the country without any mercy or remorse,” added Atishi.

Besides, Atishi stated that the party will demand an investigation on this Operation from the President.

