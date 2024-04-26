BJP to take action against its Kurseong MLA for anti-party work

The BJP leadership will take stern action against its MLA from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma after election results for alleged anti-party activities ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Apparently embarrassed top leadership of the BJP took a soft stand because of elections and just withdrew his security personnel after he started campaigning against the party candidate Raju Bista and filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate. He is contesting to take on Mr Bista.

A senior BJP leader, who is also an MLA in north Bengal, said: “Party will take stern actions against Mr Sharma after the results. Party leadership is keeping a close watch on him.”

The BJP state president, Sukanta Majumdar was not available for comment when contacted over phone today.

Sources said the BJP has taken a decision to take disciplinary action after Mr Sharma allegedly misled voters in Darjeeling LS seat yesterday, addressing a section of media, defaming Raju Bista by presenting misleading facts, when Mr Bista was busy campaigning in Kalimpong.

Raju Bista yesterday lodged a complaint with chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar against Mr Sharma.

On the other hand, a team of legal experts has readied papers on behalf of Raju Bista and his business organisation for filing a defamation case against Mr Sharma.

“I have requested the Election Commission to take action against Bishnu Prasad Sharma as per law. I will also be filing a criminal defamation case of Rs10 crore against Bishnu Prasad Sharma,” Raju Bista said.

Mr Bista also said: “In the recent past, Bishnu Prasad Sharma (B P Bajgain) has continuously been attempting to mislead the voters and subvert our democratic process by defaming me, and presenting misleading facts and unfounded insinuations. This is a highly motivated political conspiracy aimed at defaming my reputation and subverting voters.”

Mr Sharma alleged that Mr Bista was involved in financial corruption of Jal Jeevan Mission in association with M/S Surya India Private Limited Company.

“I am stating this categorically, I have never been a part of the so called “Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Planning and Monitoring Committee” in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, or the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, or any part of India. Furthermore, I am categorically stating that I have no connection, association or dealings with M/S Surya India Private Limited Company. I am further stating that M/S Surya India Private Limited Company is not associated with the Surya Roshni Ltd, the company for which I work,” Mr Bista said.