The Delhi government has aimed for 8,500 MW of power supply to the residents in the next year as the demand for power is expected to rise exponentially by the summer of 2022, officials said.

The target for 2022 is 16 per cent higher than the current year’s supply amidst the peak demand.

“In the next year, the Delhi government is preparing to meet over 8500 MW as the peak demand for electricity. The peak demand for electricity until now is 7323 MW,” a senior official informed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a review meeting with the officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies and discussed in detail the current status of the power supply in Delhi amidst the increasing demand.

He also directed the department officials to identify areas in need of transformers for improved power supply and insulate or make high-tension wires underground for the safety of the people.

Deliberating on the current power situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “Every year, Delhi goes through an average 4-5% increased demand for power due to increase in consumption because of new customers and increased prosperity. We have successfully been able to meet the growing demand until now and are supplying 24×7 power to all the residents of Delhi.”

“Companies or DISCOMS that are facing issues in fixing transformers in certain areas due to lack of space, shall intimate the government about the locations. The government shall assist the DISCOMS in fixing transformers in those areas. The overhead cables shall be either made underground or insulated,” he added.