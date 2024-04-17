Old relationship between Kejriwal govt and scams through companies: BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his government both have an old relationship with scams.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva further alleged that now the Kejriwal government is indulging in new scams in the education and health departments, while Delhi BJP media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the Delhi government set a record of maximum corruption cases in a short tenure.

Delhi BJP chief on Wednesday questioned as to why the education department awarded the contract to establish School of Excellence to Boston Consulting Group, owned by Seema Bansal, who is affiliated with “AAP” in Punjab in 2021, despite their high bid, further questioning as to how was Bansal related to the AAP.

Secondly, Sachdeva asked as to what was the connection between the owners of Tirupati Medline, which he claimed is a certification failed company, and are its owners connected to the AAP.

He further demanded that Kejriwal and his team should respond to these two questions immediately, or the BJP Delhi workers would soon be visiting the Delhi Secretariat to get answers.

The Delhi unit of the saffron party has claimed that between 2015 and 2021, scams involving fake companies exposed the former AAP minister Satyendra Jain’s corruption, unearthing first layer of the corruption in the government back in 2020.

Sachdeva further claimed that back in the year 2018, Kejriwal’s associate Surendra Bansal’s company was implicated in a fake bill scam of P.W.D. and in 2020-21, two companies defrauded the Delhi Jal Board by depositing bills into private company accounts.

In 2021-22, Kejriwal’s government formed a cartel of liquor companies, and now Delhi CM himself is behind the bars in connection with the same, he added.

Delhi BJP chief adding on to his claims further said that, even as Delhiites haven’t forgotten the old scams, new ones involving arbitrary allocation of contracts to companies in revolutionary education and health services have come up, and when questions were raised over the issue, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attempted to mislead and divert attention, Sachdeva claimed.