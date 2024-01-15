Delhi Police flag march in North East district ahead of R-Day

With a view to ensure security and harmony in the national capital ahead of the Republic-Day celebrations, the Delhi Police, along with the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), carried out a flag march in the North East district, a senior police official said.

The police force conducted the flag march across all the areas falling under different police stations of the district on Monday.

Officers of the concerned police stations, along with senior officials, made an appeal to the people to maintain a congenial atmosphere in their respective areas for their safety and security.

Advertisement

The police force in the North East district led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey is not leaving any stone unturned to maintain peace and tranquility across the district which shares border with areas of Uttar Pradesh and includes points from where criminals tend to slip in from the neighboring state.

The people in the district have been sensitised about various security measures put in place to ensure their safety and security. The police have asked the locals to immediately report if they notice any suspicious activity in the area.

With densely populated areas falling in it, the district requires more effort from the police to remain on high alert to maintain law and order as well as curb incidents of crime and also ensure people’s security.

Meanwhile, with a vision of “Prepare & prevent, instead of repair & repent”, in view of upcoming Republic Day, the police on Saturday conducted verification camps along with a door-to-door survey across the district.

Verification of factory workers and labourers at the construction sites in the different areas was also conducted by the police force.

Security has been strengthened in the North-East district by intensifying patrolling and checking, while overall security across the national capital has also been stepped up with more focus on core and sensitive areas identified by the police force.

Recently, the DCP North East, East and Shahdara districts also attended a meeting of the neighboring Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Range chaired by the Additional Commissioner of Police Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar in which various aspects with regard to law and order, security and other important issues were discussed by the officials.

Delhi Police officials exchanged intelligence and shared concerns with officers of the UP Police, as the area under the Eastern range includes places that fall on the Delhi-UP border.