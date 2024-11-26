Delhi Metro’s film screened at IFFI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which has revolutionized the urban transport scenario in the country and winner of two national awards for its films on engineering challenges on Tuesday got another film ‘Pillars of Progress: The Epic Story of Delhi Metro’ screened at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The 30-minute film was screened in the prestigious Indian Panorama under non-feature film category, a DMRC spokesperson said.

‘Pillars of Progress’ tells the inspiring story of the Delhi Metro’s creation, a testament to determination and innovation. From the late 1980s, the film follows the team’s journey, overcoming numerous challenges that reflect Delhi’s diverse fabric.

Against all odds, the metro system rises, symbolizing human tenacity and progress. This epic tale is a beacon of hope, celebrating the power of unity and vision in shaping a brighter future.

The DMRC, in the past, has won two national awards for its films titled- ‘The Dream Fulfilled-Memories of the Engineering Challenges’ and ‘Surmounting Challenges- an Incredible Tale of Time’. Both these films were also screened in the Indian Panorama of IFFI in 2012 and 2022 editions.