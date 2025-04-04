Indian Railways, DMRC sign MoU for automatic wheel profile measurement systems

Indian Railways has taken a major step towards automation and efficiency in rolling stock maintenance by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the procurement and installation of Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (AWPMS).

The agreement was formalised on Friday at Rail Bhawan here.

The AWPMS is an advanced system that allows for automatic, non-contact measurement of train wheel profiles, ensuring real-time assessment of wheel geometry and wear.

Utilising laser scanners and high-speed cameras, the system provides accurate and rapid measurements without manual intervention. In case of deviations, automated alerts will ensure timely corrective actions, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials, including BM Agrawal, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), SK Pankaj, Additional Member (Production Units), Ashish Sharma, Additional Member (Mechanical Engineering) and Parmit Garg, Director (Business Development), DMRC.

Under this partnership, the DMRC will take the responsibility of procuring, supply, installation, and commissioning of four AWPMS units for Indian Railways.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of Railway maintenance practices.

By integrating cutting-edge technology, Indian Railways is enhancing its rolling stock management, reducing maintenance time and improving overall service efficiency.

The partnership also promotes technology exchange and skill development between Indian Railways and DMRC, reinforcing their commitment to innovation, safety and operational excellence.