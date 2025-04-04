DMRC unveils ‘smart door-to-door travel’ with DMRC Momentum Delhi Sarthi 2.0 app

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled ‘smart door-to-door travel’ with DMRC Momentum Delhi Sarthi 2.0 app

“The DMRC has launched an integrated travel solution on the ‘DMRC Sarthi-Momentum 2.0’ app, enabling commuters to book bike taxis and auto-rickshaws for first and last-mile journeys along with metro tickets in a single transaction,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Friday.

Developed in collaboration with Autope Payment Solutions Ltd, this initiative eliminates the need for multiple bookings and bridges the crucial gap between metro stations and final destinations, enhancing commuter convenience.

User enters the destination; the app suggests the nearest metro stations and best first/last-mile transport options, the spokesperson said.

A bike taxi or auto-rickshaw is booked for pickup from the user’s location to the nearest metro station.

Before reaching the destination station, another ride is booked for last-mile connectivity.

“If the metro station is within walking distance, the app does not suggest a vehicle. A walking navigation option will be available soon,” the spokesperson said.

The DMRC has partnered with Rapido for bike taxis and auto-rickshaws and with SheRyds , a women-led startup offering bike taxi services exclusively for female metro commuters.

The service offers commuters a one-stop solution for metro tickets and last-mile travel, ensuring quicker, cost-effective, and reliable connectivity with seamless ride access through DMRC’s trusted platform.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, “With the launch of this integrated service, we are addressing one of the most pressing challenges in urban commuting—first and last-mile connectivity. Sarthi-Momentum 2.0 makes metro travel more accessible, efficient, and convenient for all.”

Anurag Bajpai, CEO, Autope Payment Solutions Ltd, added, “Our partnership with DMRC signifies a leap forward in smart urban mobility. By leveraging technology, we are making public transport more seamless and commuter-friendly.”