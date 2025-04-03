Delhi Metro to operate, maintain three corridors of Chennai Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been awarded a contract by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for operation and maintenance of three corridors of its Phase-II: Corridor-3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT-II Metro – Indigo Line), Corridor- 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass -Orange Line) and Corridor-5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur – Red Line) including Maintenance Depots at Madhavaram, Poonamallee and Semmancheri.

“The term of the contract is twelve years (12) from the date of Commercial Operation of the last stage of Phase II,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

The formal “Kick-off meeting” was held on Wednesday in the headquarters of CMRL in Chennai where DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, Director (Operations & Services) Dr. Amit Kumar Jain, and other senior officials were present.

The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of three corridors consisting of 116.1 kms and 112 stations, which also includes six Double Decker Stations including the management of the Operation Control Centre (OCC), depot control centre, stations, running of trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure.

The first section of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Phase -II is expected to be operational by December, 2025 and the entire Phase-II will be operational in a phased manner by December, 2028.

The DMRC is also operating and maintaining Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro from May 2023 for a period of 10 years, which consists of 33.5 km and 27 stations. The first section, from Aarey to BKC, covering 12.4 km with 10 stations, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2024.