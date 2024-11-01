Delhi L-G eases educational requirements for jobs for 1984 riots victims

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced on Friday a relaxation in educational qualifications for the recruitment of victims of the 1984 riots.

With the L-G’s approval, the minimum educational requirement for the MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) position has been reduced from 10th standard to 8th standard. This move is a critical step in providing assistance and justice to the 1984 riot victims.

According to a press note from the L-G’s office, this decision comes after decades of procedural delays and bureaucratic red tape that have hindered relief for these families.

Saxena highlighted the importance of support, directing relevant departments to examine the feasibility of offering employment opportunities to the children of deceased or elderly applicants on humanitarian grounds.

This announcement is expected to improve job prospects for the victims, helping alleviate the financial challenges faced by affected families.

Reflecting on this, the L-G stated, “The 1984 Sikh Riots were a dark chapter in Indian democratic traditions. Terrible atrocities were committed against a particular minority community, violating fundamental human rights.”

He further noted, “Given the trauma and hardship faced by the victims of the 1984 riots, and the lack of relief for some families for over four decades, a humanitarian approach is essential.”

The Revenue Department had recommended easing educational requirements and allowing relatives of the original candidates to apply for MTS roles. However, the Delhi Chief Secretary advised focusing solely on qualification relaxation. Consequently, the LG returned the proposal to the Services Department for further review.

After assessing the situation, the Services Department, on the LG’s directive, issued a document proposing a one-time exemption from educational requirements to support the 1984 riot victims in this unique case.