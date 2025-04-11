Delhi government to build education hub in Narela for Rs 500 crore

The Delhi government will build an education hub in the Narela area at an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced on Friday at the 17th convocation of IP University.

Saxena, who is also the chancellor of IP University, said that higher education remains one of the government’s top priorities in the national capital.

Advertisement

Addressing the graduating students, the LG said, “You must remain sensitive to the world around you as education that does not bring happiness to someone’s life is of no real value. The teaching of human values cannot be confined to books.”

Advertisement

He further stated that history stands witness to the fact that a single individual can bring about global change, assuring that Delhi is now in safe hands.

In her address, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that improving Delhi’s education system is the top priority of the government. She urged students to recognise their responsibilities towards society, stating that collective participation is key to achieving the goal of a developed Delhi and a developed India.

A total of 24,456 students received their degrees at the convocation ceremony, including 110 for PhD, 12 for MPhil, 2,624 for MA, 20,739 for BA, 483 for MBBS, and 488 for MD, MS, and Ayurveda Vachaspati.

Additionally, 74 students were also awarded gold medals on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor of IP University, Professor Dr Mahesh Verma, presented the university report, announcing plans to establish an Indian Knowledge Centre. He also shared that nearly 100 MOUs have been signed, including 40 for international collaborations.