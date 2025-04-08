UP CM, Delhi LG hold high-level meeting to resolve pending court cases

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting here on Tuesday to resolve the pending cases of both states in the court.

The Chief Secretaries of both states attended the meeting held at the UP CM’s residence, along with officials of law and other concerned departments of the two states, officials said.

UP Jal Shakti Minister Swantantra Dev Singh also confirmed that the meeting was related to pending court cases involving the two states. He added that discussions were held to resolve the issues and expedite the disposal of these cases.

Earlier, the UP government’s information department said that the Lt Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.