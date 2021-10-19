Delhi govt launches drive against vehicles without PUC certificate

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 10-point winter action plan that included strict enforcement of PUC certificate with the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles to combat deteriorating air quality of the capital in the upcoming winter season, earlier this month,

Meanwhile under the Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, vehicle owners who do not have a valid PUC are liable to be fined up to Rs 10,000, or be imprisoned for up to six months or both. They are expected to get their vehicles tested periodically for emission standards for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, after which they are issued the PUC certificates.

There are around 1,000 pollution checking centers in the state authorized by the state transport department. These have been set up at petrol pumps and workshops across the city. The fees for pollution checking of petrol and CNG-driven two- and three-wheelers are 60 while that for petrol four-wheelers is 80. The price for diesel vehicles is 100.