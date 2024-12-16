Delhi Customs foil two incidents of gold smuggling at IGI

The Customs foiled two separate incidents of gold smuggling at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and apprehended three passengers in this regard.

According to the Customs, in the first incident, on December 15, two male passengers arriving from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) were intercepted by customs officials based on a tip-off.

During the detailed scan of the duo, golden coloured paste was found hidden in their undergarments. Later it was found to be 24 carat gold which was concealed in uneven pouches in the form of paste, the customs official added.

The pouches contained a total of about one kilogram of gold having a market value of around 69 lakh rupees, said Anuj Pandey, Additional Commissioner of Customs (IGIA).

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers arrested. An investigation in this regard is going on, he added.

Meanwhile in another incident, a passenger arriving from Riyadh was intercepted at the airport and during the x-ray scan of his luggage, 300 grams of gold, valued at around 22 lakh was found cleverly concealed inside an electrical adaptor.

The passenger was held in this regard and an investigation initiated.