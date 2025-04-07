3 passengers caught in separate smuggling cases at IGI airport

Three passengers were apprehended by the Delhi Customs Department for smuggling precious metals and electronic goods in three separate incidents at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), officials said on Monday.

In the first incident, a passenger arriving in Delhi from Bangkok was intercepted at the green channel exit of Terminal 3. During baggage scanning, suspicious images were observed.

Upon a thorough examination of the bag, Customs officials recovered two pouches containing yellow-coloured paste, suspected to be gold, weighing 282 grams, concealed inside a pair of shoes.

In another case, a passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted at the green channel, which led to the seizure of eight drones and six iPhones—items intended for commercial use—constituting a violation under Customs regulations.

In the third case, a passenger travelling from Kolkata to Delhi was intercepted at the domestic arrival area of Terminal 3, based on an intelligence input. He was escorted to the Customs area for further examination.

A detailed personal and baggage search led to the recovery of eight mercury-coated hollow cylindrical rods, two mercury-coated rings, and one mercury-coated rod, all concealed within the wheels of a trolley bag, officials said.

Customs authorities added that investigations are underway to determine the source, purpose, and intended use of the recovered items.