Iraqi national detained at IGI airport for smuggling over 1.2 kg gold

An Iraqi national was detained by Delhi Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for allegedly smuggling over 1.2 kg of gold, the department said on Monday.

According to Customs, the passenger had arrived from Baghdad, Iraq, and was intercepted at the exit of the green channel at Terminal 3.

During X-ray screening of his baggage, suspicious images were observed. Additionally, a Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) check triggered a strong beep when the passenger passed through.

A thorough examination of the passenger and his baggage led to the recovery of assorted yellow metal and silver-coated jewellery, suspected to be gold, weighing a total of 1.20 kg.

The gold was found concealed in the baggage with the intention to smuggle it into the country, officials added.

The Customs Department stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the purity, valuation, and possible contraventions under the Customs Act.

Earlier on Monday, the department had detained three individuals in separate cases involving the smuggling of precious metals and smartphones in commercial quantities.