Delhi: 3 arrested for assaulting DTC bus conductor; police register case

Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Transport Corporation bus conductor in a suspected case of road rage here in Shastri Park, police said on Sunday.

As per the police, the conductor sustained multiple injuries on his neck and abdomen. The accused have been identified as Manjeet (27); Vishal Kumar (21) and Alam (20), all residents of D-Block, Gali No 16, Bhajanpura, Delhi.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 and 34 at Shashtri Park police station.

“On May 20 at 12: 35 am, three men in a car allegedly coming from the wrong side brushed against a DTC bus. The side mirror of the bus was slightly damaged in the incident,” police said.

“When confronted, the three men pulled the conductor down and allegedly assaulted him with a paper cutter and blade. The conductor sustained an injury on his neck and abdomen in the attack

“Further investigation is in progress,” police said.