Two held in Delhi for assaulting and robbing woman from Uganda

The Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting and harassing a woman who is a native of Uganda, the police said on Friday.

Around midnight on Thursday, the police received a PCR call about an injured woman. When a police team reached the spot, a 27-year-old Uganada national was found injured.

The woman told the police that around 10.45 pm, while she walking near Phool Mandi at 100 Feet Road, Chhattarpur Pahari on the footpath, two men with a dog followed her. As she was scared of dogs, she tried to keep a distance. However, the boys allegedly grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the other side of the wall.

Advertisement

Following the incident, an altercation took place and they robbed her purse containing Rs 800 in cash, and also took away a silver ring, and further, she alleged that the two also tore her clothes and hit her head with a stone before fleeing from the spot, the police said.

It was revealed that she resides in Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, New Delhi, and based on her statement, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station.

During the investigation, based on the CCTV footage and mounting local intelligence, both the accused were identified, and were apprehended from Satbari Village, New Delhi, the police said.

It was found that both were drug addicts and had robbed their victims.

They were found in a slightly intoxicated state at the time when they were apprehended, the police added.

The accused were identified as 24-year-old Kinnu and 26-year-old Rinku, and currently resided at a shanty in the Chattarpur Pahari area.

The police also said that accused Kinnu, who was a native of Farukhabad Uttar Pradesh was earlier arrested under section 107/151 CrPC in Mehrauli.