Constitution basis of democratic values; our duty to protect it: Kejriwal

On the occasion of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it is not merely a written document but the basis of one’s right, duties and democratic values.

In a post on social media platform X, the AAP leader posted, “The Constitution is not just a written document, it is the basis of our rights, duties and democratic values. Our true tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the makers of the Constitution will be only when we adopt its values in our lives. Our Constitution is our identity, and it is our duty to protect it.”

Meanwhile, AAP national secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the foundation of any country is determined by its Constitution. It is because of the Constitution that every individual today enjoys equality and can live a life of dignity. This Constitution has given us rights, but it also places upon us the responsibility to protect and preserve it, he said.

“There are times in politics when attempts were made to undermine or dismantle the Constitution. It is not the responsibility of just one party or one leader but of every citizen to safeguard the Constitution and work together for the nation’s progress,” the AAP leader added.