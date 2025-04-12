Akhilesh Yadav vows to protect Constitution against any attempt to alter it

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday pledged that his party would not allow any changes to the Constitution, no matter the cost.

“We will fulfill the dreams of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and uphold the Constitution he gave us,” he said.

“On this day, all of us in the PDA family take a pledge that no matter how powerful or dictatorial someone becomes, we will not allow the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to be altered.”

Yadav made these remarks after unveiling a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Maheva block of the district. Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present at the occasion.

Following the ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav paid floral tribute to a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, installed next to Dr Ambedkar’s statue.

“The Constitution given by Baba Saheb shows us how to live with dignity. The BJP wants to weaken it,” Yadav alleged.

Regarding the BJP’s Dalit outreach campaign, Yadav said, “The BJP is afraid of the strength of the PDA, which is why they have launched this campaign—to counter us.”

On the issue involving SP MP Ramjilal Suman, Yadav stated, “If anyone insults our worker, we socialists will stand with him and fight for his honour.”

Criticizing the so-called Karni Sena, he said, “This is a fake army filled with BJP people. Hitler also formed a similar army that wore police uniforms and beat up his opponents.”

Yadav further alleged that terrorist attacks had increased since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

He announced that by April 14, every Samajwadi Party worker would organize a programme highlighting the life and struggles of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He also expressed gratitude to the party workers and the Etawah MP for installing Dr Ambedkar’s statue at the Maheva block office.

Akhilesh Yadav described the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar as the “armour of the Bahujan Samaj.”