CM Yogi promises tap water to every household In Vindhya-Bundelkhand by August

With an aim to provide pure drinking water to every citizen, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and Namami Gange project in a high-level meeting on Monday and called for intensifying efforts to provide tap water to every household.

With the resolution of ‘Har Ghar Nal-Har Ghar Jal’, a grand campaign is going on to provide pure drinking water to 2.65 crore rural families of the state. Before the start of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 5.16 lakh families had access to pure drinking water from the tap. Due to continuous efforts, today the dream of pure drinking water has come true for more than 1.30 crore families. A total of 59.38 lakh connections have been provided in the financial year 2022-23 alone. Remaining houses should also get piped drinking water in a phased and time-bound manner.

Yogi Adityanath said Jal Jeevan Mission is on the priority of Prime Minister. Its implementation is being continuously reviewed by the Government of India. It is heartening that all the three districts (Gautam Budh Nagar, Jalaun and Shahjahanpur) in the Achiever category in the June 2023 survey are from Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri and Auraiya have got the top two positions in the Performers category, while Azamgarh has topped in the Aspirants category. Similar efforts should be made in all the districts.

“Since April 2022, 22,714 tap connections were being installed every month in the state, which reached 12.96 lakh connections every month in May 2023. Presently 43,000 tap connections are being installed every day, which needs to be increased to 50,000 daily. The PM has set a target of March 2024 for the completion of Jal Jeevan Mission, so ensure provision of tap water to every house by this time at any rate,” he said.

CM said pure drinking water was a dream for the Bundelkhand and Vindhya region. Today this dream is coming true. Both these areas are on top priority. With continuous efforts, Mahoba is going to become the first district in the state, where every house will have tap water facility. Achieve the target of providing tap water connection to every house in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and the whole of Vindhya-Bundelkhand region in the next 2 months.

“There should be no unnecessary delay in providing electricity connection in order to supply piped drinking water in to the Vindhya-Bundelkhand region. Namami Gange Department and Energy Department should complete this work in time with mutual coordination ” he directed.