Will ensure everyone’s safety irrespective of religion or caste : Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised the AAP government in Punjab will ensure the safety of every person in the state, irrespective of their religion or caste.

Kejriwal said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the people of Punjab due to the sacrilege and bomb blast incidents in the past.

People are worried about their safety. “Yesterday a man came to me and said I am a Hindu. There is a lot of concern about security in my mind these days. The incidents of sacrilege are disturbing. I and my family are scared,” Kejriwal said addressing a Press conference in Ludhiana.

He said due to the pathetic condition of law and order, frequent incidents of sacrilege and dirty politics of Congress-Bharatiya Janata Party on the matter of Prime Minister’s security has increased the fear among the people.

“In view of all these incidents, today I want to assure all the individuals and businessmen of Punjab, whether they are Hindu, Sikh, Muslim or Christian, that the AAP government will take responsibility of the security of three crore Punjabis. In the AAP government, there will be no concern about the safety of all the people. AAP government will be responsible for the security of every individual, every trader of Punjab,” said the AAP national convener.

On the issue of smuggling of drugs and drones from across the border, Kejriwal said only an honest government is needed to make Punjab safe and drug-free. If an honest government is formed, Punjab Police will work with full sincerity and dedication and will ensure the safety of Punjab and its people, he added.

Kejriwal said that the previous Congress and Akali governments were dominated by corruption and mafia. “Money and bribes was involved in the transfer-posting of police officers. Therefore, it was their (police personnel) compulsion to give exemption to drug mafia, sand mafia and other mafias. The AAP government will work with complete honesty,” he added.

“We will not let them take any kind of weekly money from people or ask any share from them. Then this same Punjab Police will take action against criminals, corrupt and mafia and will make law and order strict. The AAP government will give strict punishment to all the culprits and masterminds by conducting a fair and independent investigation into all the incidents of previous sacrilege, so that no one can dare to commit such a crime,” the AAP leader added.