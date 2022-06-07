Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in his native village

Following the demise of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today reached Punjab’s Mansa district and met the parents of Moosewala and expressed his grief.

Moosewala was gunned down by assailants on May 29 by gangsters close to his ancestral village in broad daylight. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police.

On Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot also visited Moose Wala’s house and met the singer’s father. He too expressed grief over the murder and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Today, alongwith Mr Gandhi, several other Congress leaders, including state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, was also present.

They received Gandhi at the airport in Chandigarh from where they reached his native Moosa village in a two-and-a-half- hour drive.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of his native Moosa village. She had made his electoral debut as a Congress candidate from Mansa in the February Assembly polls and faced defeat.

“Drug mafia, terrorists, gangsters have set their foot in (in Punjab)…The Centre and state should probe it (Moosewala’s death) and act against the culprits. We should all take a vow that we will never allow terrorism to set its foot in Punjab again,” he told the media, seeking strict punishment to those responsible for the killing of Moosewala.

Besides, Gandhi and Pilot, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have met Moosewala’s parents separately.

During their meeting with Shah in Chandigarh, the victim’s father demanded a CBI probe into his son’s killing.

Punjab Police last week reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations into the murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock.