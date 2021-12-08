Punjab Assembly Polls: Mann slams Capt’s alliance with BJP

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The people of Punjab will never forgive Amarinder Singh, who is going to play a new political inning by forming the Punjab Lok Congress party with the support of BJP. He has stabbed the Punjabis in the back and is now openly taking political support of BJP, who has left no stone unturned to make Punjab and our farmers miserable,” he said in a statement.

Mann said Amarinder had named his party Punjab Lok Congress Party, but neither the people nor Congress is with him today, let alone Punjab.

“Although at one point Amarinder Singh had everything, he spent it all in his comfort zone and handed over Punjab to the mafia. If the Captain could not do anything for Punjab and Punjabis in his golden age, what can people expect from him now?,” he added.

Mann claimed the people of Punjab hate the BJP that is why the saffron party is zero in Punjab. “Despite the Captain’s alliance with the BJP and other opportunistic political zeros, the bet result will be nil too,” he added.

Mann said Amarinder’s political alliance with the BJP has ‘hasn’t come out of anywhere but the former CM has always been a friend of BJP.

“As the CM, he played for the BJP team only and betrayed Punjab, Punjabis, and Punjabiyat, including our farmers and laborers. This truth is in front of everyone today when we (AAP) have been saying from the beginning that Captain and BJP are colluders. That is why the people of Punjab need to stay aware of such alliances,” he said.

Mann said Amarinder did nothing for the welfare of the people sitting in the power position nor did he fulfill any election promises.

“Instead, betraying the people, he protected the Badal family who was looting and beating Punjab as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The drug, sand, cable, and transport mafia remained the same. Amarinder has also betrayed the farmers and laborers of Punjab about the cancellation of anti-farmers bills. So how much more will the people of Punjab tolerate Amarinder?,” he said.

Mann said Amarinder Singh and BJP are working together to find some political ground in Punjab but all their efforts are in vain because Punjabis will never support those who stab them in the back.