Even as the first Shramik Special train from Haryana carrying 1,200 migrant workers who were stranded in the state due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown left for Katihar in Bihar from Hisar railway station on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the deputy commissioners (DCs) should try to pacify them to remain in the state.

Presiding over a meeting with all the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) through video conferencing today, Khattar said though the migrant labourers are eager to return to their home towns, the concerned DC should try to pacify them to remain in Haryana as after the lockdown, industrial and other economic activities have been resumed in the state in a phased manner.

For the agricultural labour and other migrant labour from other states of India who are keen on returning, the registration process has been started at the local level, the CM said.

He said besides the special train for the migrant labourers from Hisar to Katihar, eight more trains would also be sent to various destinations in the next one or two days. In addition, the arrangement of buses has also been made for the migrant labourers going to Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, even as liquor stores in Haryana reopened on Wednesday after the state government gave permission for the same along with the imposition of a ‘Covid cess’ on alcohol, Khattar said smuggling of illegal liquor across the inter-state borders and supply of non-duty paid liquor should be prevented.

The CM told DCs and SPs to constitute district level teams headed by a magistrate and comprising of officers of police and excise and taxation department so as to eradicate smuggling of illegal liquor across the inter-state borders and also to prevent the supply of non-duty paid liquor from the distilleries to the vends.

Khattar directed the DCs and SPs to ensure quick installation and regular monitoring of flow meters in every distillery. While directing the SPs to identify illegal godowns of liquor, if any, in their districts, he said that an inventory of such liquor seized by police should also be prepared.