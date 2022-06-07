Moosewala’s murder could have been avoided had AAP govt not played cheap politics: Preneet Kaur

Former external affairs minister and Member of Parliament (MP) from Patiala, Preneet Kaur on Tuesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for the murder of Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala.

Preneet, who visited Moosewala’s house to share her condolences with the family of the young singer, said, “While the death of the singer is very unfortunate and heartbreaking it could have been avoided had the Aam Aadmi Party-led government not taken the security back and then promoted it all over the media for cheap PR (public relations).”

She said the Bhagwant Mann government should work with the Central agencies to crack this murder case. “We can’t bring him (Moosewala) back, but I urge the government of Punjab to work with Central agencies to catch the murderers at the earliest to provide some healing to the family,” Kaur said.

Later talking to the media the Patiala MP said, “The passing away of such a promising life is very saddening and unfortunate. As a mother myself I can feel the pain and anguish of the parents and today I have come here to share their pain.”

Answering another query, the Patiala MP said, “I am here as an individual not as a politician or from any political party, I am here as Preneet Kaur and also as the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh who couldn’t come here due to some health issues.”

Punjab Police on Tuesday said eight persons have been arrested for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on 29 May.