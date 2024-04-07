ECI working as a BJP tool, alleges AAP ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday, accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of working as “a tool” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complains against the AAP, the Election Commission sends notice within 12 hours. But when it comes to a complaint against the BJP, no notice would be issued against them even after 48 hours,” AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi pointed out.

Expressing concern over the functioning of the poll panel, Atishi said, “The Election Commission, which is supposed to ensure free and fair elections, to be non-partisan and not to be close to the ruling party, is working as a tool of the BJP.”

Assuring a reply from the AAP to the ECI notice, she asked if the poll panel is prepared to take action on complaints against the BJP. “We will be replying to the notice issued against us, but will the Election Commission take action on the complaints against the BJP,” she said.

Raising the issue of BJP’s objectionable posters in the national capital, the AAP leader threatened to move the high court if the poll body doesn’t take any action. “The posters are still there because the Election Commission is not taking any action against them… If the Election Commission does not take any action, we will go to the High Court as well,” Atishi warned.

The poll panel has been facing Opposition’s allegations of going soft on the BJP. During the announcement of the poll schedule, the commission was asked if action would be taken against ruling party leaders for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said, “Wherever there will be a case of violation against anyone, no matter how renowned the politician may be, we will take action against him or her.”