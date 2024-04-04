AAP’s Sanjay Singh offers prayers at Hanuman temple, visits Raj Ghat

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, a day after he was released from Tihar Jail in the money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren were put behind bars, and preparations were on to send other leaders from opposition to jail, it is the beginning of dictatorship, and is the biggest threat to the country and democracy.

He said he came to Raj Ghat to seek blessings from Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

Singh was accompanied by his wife and other party workers to Raj Ghat where he paid tributes to Gandhiji, and before that he had visited the ancient Lord Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

He said he got relief from the blessings of Lord Hanuman, and added that he also offered prayers so that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, and party leaders Manish SIsodia and Satyendar Jain also come out of prison soon.

Singh also expressed that the way party workers were excited at the time of his release clearly shows that all party leaders and workers are standing strong with Kejriwal.

He said that he would likely visit jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s house and CM Kejriwal’s residence later in the day.

Singh was arrested on October 4 in the liquor policy case by the ED and stayed behind the bars for six months before he was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.