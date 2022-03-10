Ministers hail Haryana Budget as balanced & public friendly

A day after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the Rs 1,77,255 Crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23, three Haryana ministers on Wednesday hailed it as a balanced and public friendly budget.

Haryana power and jails minister Ranjit Singh said the CM has presented a balanced budget for all sections. He said the CM has allocated Rs 7203.31 Crore for power and renewable energy sectors in the budget of the financial year 2022-23, which also includes a subsidy of Rs 5,983 Crore for agricultural pumpsets.

The social justice and empowerment minister OP Yadav said CM has presented a public-friendly budget. The interests of the entire society have been kept in mind in this budget.

Before presenting the budget, the Chief Minister had pre-budget discussions with all the Departments, and suggestions were sought from all sections of the society.

Yadav said in this budget a provision of Rs 10, 229.93 Crore has been made for the social justice and empowerment department and Rs 136.90 Crore for Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare department.

Simultaneously, the Government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,250 per month to about 21,000 persons taking regular antiretroviral treatment for the treatment of HIV-AIDS, he added.

The minister of state for labour and employment Anoop Dhanak thanked the CM for making a provision of Rs. 1,671.37 Crore for the employment department and Rs 221.97 Crore for the labour department in the budget for the year 2022-23. He said that this budget is very balanced and far-reaching.

Describing this budget as unprecedented in many ways, Dhanak said that every section of society has been taken care of in it. Also, in the budget, there have been talked of reforms in every sector including education, health, labour, and employment. He said that the Haryana Budget for the year 2022-23 is dedicated to women.