Link all govt scheme, services to Parivar Pehchan Patra by 1 Nov: Khattar to dept heads

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, directed all government departments to link their schemes and services with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), an ambitious scheme of the state government, by 1 November.

Presiding over the meeting of the concerned heads of departments today, the CM said now the benefits of government schemes will also be available through smart cards which will be linked with PPP. The PPP provides a unique identifier number to each family in the state for the determination of eligibility for any scheme, service, subsidy, or benefit provided by the state government.

To begin with, Ayushman Bharat, Public Ration Distribution System, Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana, and Pension Scheme are being linked with smart cards, Khattar said.

He said PPP is an ambitious scheme of the State Government, which aims to ensure the benefit of all the government welfare schemes and services to the eligible families.

The CM said this flagship scheme of the state government has been launched in the spirit of Antyodaya. He said Haryana is the first state in the country to make such a scheme for making Parivar Pehechan Patra of each family.

“So far, this scheme has neither been started in the country nor abroad. This is the flagship scheme of the government to ensure that the government can reach out to those eligible families who are entitled to get the benefits of the government scheme and have not availed them yet,” Khattar said.

Referring to the benefits of the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, the CM said the immediate benefits of linking PPP in college admissions have been seen.

He said after linking PPP with admission, the automatic verification of student data was done. With this, the work that used to take 15 minutes is now completed in just five minutes and the students do not have to go here and there for their verification work.

Khattar said in the present era of Information Technology (IT), Services are being simplified with the use of IT. With the introduction of PPP, it will be easy to know who is eligible to take benefit of which scheme and who has not got the benefit of these schemes.

He said that many times people, who are not genuine beneficiaries, are found taking benefit of schemes. Besides this, many people are taking advantage of schemes many times over. Earlier there was no system to verify the beneficiaries, now there will be complete transparency in the implementation of government schemes through PPP, the CM added.