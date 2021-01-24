Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday released two new poetry collections ~ titled ‘Megh Mekhla’ and ‘Reshmi Rassiyan’ ~ authored by senior IAS officer Dheera Khandelwal at a function organised by Har yana Sahitya Akademi.

Throwing light on the new poetic collections, Khandelwal, the CM said all her poems written in touching language style are interesting and inspiring.

He said Khandelwal is not only a competent and skilled officer but also a sensitive writer. Prior to this, her four collections of poems titled ‘Mukhar Maun’, ‘Sanjh Sakare’, ‘Khyalon Ke Khalihan’ ‘Antar Aakash’ and two Haiku collections titled ‘Taaron Ki Taraf’ and ‘Manmukur’ have also been published.

While presenting vote of thanks, additional chief secretary, information, public relations and languages department Khandelwal said the CM always encouraged the academies in the state to prepare new schemes for the promotion of literature and welfare of litterateurs.

Apart from this, the Budget of Akademis has also been increased significantly. Khandelwal said that she is fortunate that she has got the atmosphere of writing literature since childhood. She said that while her new collection ‘Megh Mekhla’ symbolises strength, ‘Reshmi Rassiyan’ symbolizes pleasant bonding.