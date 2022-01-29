Horticulture Officer arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught a district horticulture officer red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe for processing the application of the complainant for subsidy purposes.

Sharing the details, a spokesperson of the Bureau informed that the arrested accused has been identified as Mahavir Sharma, posted as district horticulture officer, Panipat.

Tanvir, a farmer of Pathargarh village filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau that accused the officer demanding Rs 30,000 in lieu of processing his application for subsidy.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the Vigilance bureau laid a trap and arrested the officer red-handed in the presence of the duty magistrate while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused in the Bureau’s police station. A further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.