Haryana: Patwari & Munshi held for graft

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Patwari and his private munshi for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2000.

Sharing this information on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Harbant Singh, Halka Patwari, and his private munshi Anil Kumar were nabbed on the complaint of Vikram Singh, a resident of Khurana Road, Kaithal.

The complainant approached the vigilance when both accused had demanded bribes in lieu of providing a copy of intkaal. After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team laid a trap and caught both the accused while accepting bribes.

The spokesperson further added that the investigation, in this case, is being done after the registration of a case against both of them under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Bureau’s Police Station, Ambala.