2 held for taking bribe to process Old Age Pension file

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested two assistants of the social justice and empowerment department in Sirsa district for demanding and accepting a Rs 2000 bribe to process a file related to an old-age pension.

Sharing this information on Wednesday, the Vigilance Bureau spokesperson informed that the arrested accused identified as Dalip and Ravi were posted at the district social and welfare office, Sirsa.

In a complaint, Harmender Sharma of village Sukhchain, Tehsil Kalanwali, Sirsa had alleged the accused Dalip is demanding Rs 2000 for making his old age pension. He had already paid Rs.1000 to him through Google Pay, despite that accused Dalip asked him to give Rs 1000 to Ravi in lieu of processing his old age pension case.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, brought this matter to the notice of the Vigilance Bureau. After verifying the complaint, the Vigilance team laid a trap and caught both accused accepting the remaining money of Rs 1000.

The spokesperson said that further investigation is being done against both of them by registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Bureau Police Station.