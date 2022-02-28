Haryana: Inspector caught red-handed accepting Rs 60,000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an inspector of food civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Faridabad red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

Giving this information on Monday, a spokesperson of the Bureau said that the arrested government official identified as Rajbir Singh posted as Inspector in the Weight and Measurement Section of the Department in Faridabad.

He had sought bribes by threatening to cancel the renewed license and for reducing the stamp slips.

The complainant informed the vigilance which laid a trap and arrested the Inspector red-handed in the presence of the duty magistrate. The sleuths also recovered the bribe money from the accused who was then taken into police custody.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Faridabad. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.