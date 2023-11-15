9th India International Science Festival to be held at Faridabad from January 17 to 20

The 9th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 will be held at Faridabad, Haryana from January 17 to 20, 2024.

The mega science fair will be held at the Campus of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) and the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) of the Department of Biotechnology in Faridabad.

The theme of the present edition of the science fair is ‘Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal’. IISF 2023 aims to provide a platform to inspire the public at large and individuals with diverse levels of interests like students, educators, scientists, researchers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs and science communicators.

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, IISF 2023 will have a total of 17 themes to showcase scientific achievements offering diverse benefits to participants and the general public.

The event holds an interface among all stakeholders through various activities such as seminars by national and international experts, interactions with speakers, exhibitions, competitions, workshops, knowledge-sharing activities, technology shows, etc.

The IISF is dedicated to fostering creativity in science & technology and innovation for the advancement of prosperous India. This event was initiated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati.

Since 2015, the IISF hosted eight editions in different geographical regions of India and expanded as a mega science festival. In 2021, the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy became an integral part of IISF.