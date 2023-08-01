Rishabh Pant duped of Rs 1.63 crore?

In a surprising turn of events Mrinank hailing from Faridabad in Haryana has been apprehended by the Mohali police for masterminding a series of fraudulent activities. Cricketer Rishabh Pant also got duped of Rs 1.63 crore.

Under the guise of the ADGP of Chandigarh, Shatir, he managed to deceive a Jalandhar-based travel agent, Vijay Singh, of a staggering amount of Rs 5.76 lakh.

But his audacious schemes didn’t stop there. Mrinank went on to target renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant, duping him of an astonishing Rs 1.5 crore. The player fell victim to the trickster’s manipulative ways, leaving both fans and authorities utterly shocked.

However, justice eventually caught up to Mrinank, as the Mohali police, acting swiftly and diligently, tracked him down to a club in Panchkula, where he was apprehended alongside his accomplice, Raghav. Now, both the vicious thug and his partner-in-crime are in custody, awaiting their fate.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Mumbai Police had already registered a case against Mrinank for his involvement in a fraudulent activity worth Rs 1.5 crore against Rishabh Pant. It appears that the accused’s modus operandi involved feigning a lavish lifestyle and exploiting the trust of his victims to sustain his deceitful ways.

SSP Dr. Sandeep Kumar Garg of Mohali shed light on the initial complaint filed by Vijay Singh, the travel agent from Jalandhar. The complaint unveiled the extent of Mrinank’s deceptive actions, orchestrating various air ticket and hotel booking scams across different cities in the country.

The investigation further revealed the calculated nature of Mrinank’s actions. Before carrying out his scams, he would meticulously gather information about his targets and their businesses, allowing him to appear as a high-profile person, effectively earning their trust before executing his deceitful ploy.

Now, with both Mrinank and Raghav in custody, the police have obtained a two-day remand to delve deeper into the extent of their fraudulent activities and uncover the full scope of their deception.