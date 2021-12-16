Give AAP a chance in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged voters in Punjab to give his party a chance to form government in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Khudian village of Lambi constituency in Muktsar which is considered a stronghold of the Parkash Singh Badal family, the AAP supremo appealed to the voters to choose AAP.

“Punjab has seen the rule of Congress party for about 25 years and Shiromani Akali Dal’s for almost 19 years since 1966. Despite being in power for so long, neither Congress nor SAD-BJP has done anything for the state. People have given them many opportunities, but the devastating results are in front of everyone. Therefore, give Kejriwal a chance now and you will forget about all the other parties,” he said.

The AAP leader said in this election, Punjab should decide for itself whether it needs a puppet government or a pro-people government to build schools and hospitals. “You have given opportunities to Congress for 25 years and SAD-BJP for 20 years and tried their governance many times. Give us (Aam Aadmi Party) a chance in 2022 too, ” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing infighting in the Congress, Kejriwal said, “Navjot Sidhu is fighting with Chief Minister Channi, Sunil Jakhar is fighting with Navjot Sidhu, Partap Singh Bajwa is fighting with Jakhar. In fact, they are all fighting to plunder Punjab because they know that the Congress government is leaving in a few days. All the Congressmen are looting Punjab beyond limits.”

Kejriwal said ever since he had promised to give one thousand per month to women of Punjab, the leaders of opposition parties had been cursing him. “The question is where will the money come from? It would cost a total of Rs 10,000 Crore. Similarly, providing free electricity would cost Rs 2,000 Crore. All this money will be collected by closing down the mafia in Punjab state,” he added.

The AAP leader termed the present Congress government as the most corrupt and hypocritical government in the history of Punjab. He said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had made a mockery of the government by making hollow announcements every other day.

“Channi says the sand rate has been reduced to Rs Five per cubic foot, electricity has been made cheaper and cable rates have been reduced. But, in reality, people are not getting any benefits,” he added.