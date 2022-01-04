Cong & AAP playing a fixed match to defame SAD in drugs case: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were not only doing politics on drugs but were also playing a fixed match in conjunction with each other to defame the SAD.

Addressing a Press conference, SAD spokesman Parambans Singh Romana said both Congress and AAP had got jittery after the huge response received by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in successive rallies in the State and had fallen back on their seven year old programme of using the issue of drugs to hit out at the SAD.

“By taking this route they have again started the process of defaming the youth of Punjab as well as the entire Punjabi community,” he said.

The SAD leader said the false and fabricated case lodged against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was part of this game plan. Romana alleged senior Congress leaders including state home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were holding meetings with the AAP leadership including Raghav Chadha on an everyday basis as part of this fixed match.

He said it was part of this strategy that multiple officers, including the state police chiefs, were changed to file a false case against Majithia. “Now they are coercing the senior superintendent of police (vigilance) Amritsar to register another false case against Majithia,” Romana added.

The SAD spokesman said while AAP was trying to build a narrative that a weak case had been filed against Majithia, the Congress party was accusing him of having absconded.

“We agree with the contention of AAP that the case against Majithia is weak because it is not based on facts. Its foundation is based on a policy of personal and political vendetta. Similarly we want to tell the Congress party that Majithia is availing of the right to seek anticipatory bail as provided in the Constitution.

“Moreover as far as AAP is concerned, its supremo Arvind Kejriwal has already apologized in writing to Majithia for leveling false drug related allegations against him. It was ridiculous that after Kejriwal’s apology the latter’s minions including Chadha and Bhagwant Mann wanted to level the same allegations against Majithia. They have no moral right to do so as long as they continue to be part of AAP,” Romana added.

The SAD spokesman said the party would fight this vendetta in all appropriate forums. “We are confident that the truth will prevail and the sinister designs of the Congress–AAP duo will be thoroughly exposed,” he added.